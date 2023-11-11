Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Thessaloniki Regional Unit
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
221 property total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€230,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€155,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€380,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€380,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€395,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 88 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€285,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€295,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€600,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Makrigialos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 259 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
€195,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€152,500
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€920,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 282 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale maisonette of 282 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€355,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€215,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€265,000
3 room townhouse in Peraia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 206 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€320,000
3 room townhouse in Peraia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 98 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 lev…
€170,000
3 room townhouse in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room townhouse
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale maisonette of 101 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€178,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€185,000
3 room townhouse with city view in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 168 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€170,000
3 room townhouse with city view in Triad, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view
Triad, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
Price on request
3 room townhouse with city view in Triad, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view
Triad, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
Price on request
3 room townhouse with city view in Nea Raidestos, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
Price on request
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 113 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€265,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/3
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€210,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€390,000
3 room townhouse in Kalokhori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kalokhori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€175,000

Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir