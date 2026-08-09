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Townhouses for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

;
Thessaloniki
13
Thermi Municipality
23
Thermaikos Municipality
18
Thermi
29
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79 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-base…
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Drymos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$312,888
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 176 m²
For sale maisonette of 176 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 201 m²
For sale maisonette of 201 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Vrasna, Greece
Townhouse
Vrasna, Greece
Area 80 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 80 sq.m in Asprovalt under construction. The townhouse is…
$292,928
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 182 m²
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
$667,100
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 141 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
$796,978
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$552,572
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Vasilika, Greece
Townhouse
Vasilika, Greece
Area 167 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 167 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vrasna, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vrasna, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 145 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has 2 …
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$619,872
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Epanomi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$106,670
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
For sale maisonette of 101 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 128 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
$460,476
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vrasna, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vrasna, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 145 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has 2 …
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Lagyna, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lagyna, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-base…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 181 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 181 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$695,437
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 124 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 124 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
$454,573
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 101 m²
For sale maisonette of 101 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$305,581
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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