  Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Delta Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Delta Municipality, Greece

Municipal Unit of Echedoros
6
Municipal Unit of Chalastra
4
10 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Delta Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Delta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Characteristics: District: Termi Sub-region: Fermi Area (sq. m.): 164 Category: Residential…
$411,160
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sindos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sindos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$138,257
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chalastra, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chalastra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale dilapidated housing, 1-storey cottage with an area of 110 square meters in the subu…
$127,055
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Anatoliko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Anatoliko, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$126,736
Close
3 bedroom house in Kalochori, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kalochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Characteristics: District: Termi Sub-region: Fermi Area (sq. m.): 135 Category: Residential…
$314,868
Villa 4 bedrooms in Delta Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Delta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 300 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$404,267
Villa 3 bedrooms in Anatoliko, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Anatoliko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 155 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$127,055
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sindos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sindos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 250 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$138,606
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Delta Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Delta Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$403,251
Close
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chalastra, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chalastra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
$126,736
Close
