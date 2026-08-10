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Houses for sale in Stavroupoli Municipal Unit, Greece

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4 bedroom house in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS3045 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for € 420.000 . This 200.00 sq.…
$487,293
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