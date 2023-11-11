Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

353 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
Price on request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€75,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms with furnishings in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms with furnishings
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€565,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Central Macedonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 3-storey house of 335 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€690,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
€160,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Angelochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Angelochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
€90,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, …
€230,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pente Vryses, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pente Vryses, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 76 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
€92,000
1 room Cottage in Agia Triada, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-storey building for sale in the center of Agia Triada . It is consisted of 4 appartments…
€180,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Liti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 305 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 305 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€345,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 254 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Price on request
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Price on request
3 room cottage in Nea Malgara, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Malgara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
€110,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Souroti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€280,000
3 room cottage with city view in Makrigialos, Greece
3 room cottage with city view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€70,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€220,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, li…
€345,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with city view in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with city view
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
€120,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 236 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€230,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Krini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Krini, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 262 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
€420,000
1 room Cottage with swimming pool in Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage with swimming pool
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
€1,30M
Cottage 6 rooms with mountain view, with city view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms with mountain view, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
€650,000
Cottage 7 rooms with mountain view, with city view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms with mountain view, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
€650,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view in Kato Scholari, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view
Kato Scholari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Area : Mesimeri
€270,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€930,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Xirochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Xirochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
€98,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€450,000

