Cottages for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

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Cottages in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

;
Thessaloniki
6
Thermi Municipality
20
Thermaikos Municipality
37
Thermi
10
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96 properties total found
Cottage in Assiros, Greece
Cottage
Assiros, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. For sale: …
$802,882
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Apollonia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Apollonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
$270,987
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists…
$305,065
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 560 m²
For sale 5-storey house of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 248 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 248 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Malgara, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Malgara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consist…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kavallari, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kavallari, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 345 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 345 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 230 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$393,835
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lagyna, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lagyna, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 525 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 525 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Area 660 m²
Luxury detached house in Ano-Perea with panoramic views In a prestigious area, just 2 km fro…
$1,02M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 199 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 199 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$397,832
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 376 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 376 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Area 200 m²
For sale. A cottage uneder construction in the residental suburb of Thessaloniki. 90% of con…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zagkliveri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zagkliveri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$625,776
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 70 m²
For sale dilapidated housing, 1-storey cottage with an area of 70 square meters in Thessalon…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 280 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$732,039
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Area 50 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 50 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. T…
$97,527
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$667,100
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage in Nea Malgara, Greece
Cottage
Nea Malgara, Greece
Area 110 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 110 square meters in Thessaloniki. The cottage con…
$145,359
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 12 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 650 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 235 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Area 335 m²
For sale is a luxury detached house of 335 sq.m. in Agia Triada (Thessaloniki), built in 200…
$495,849
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Irakleio, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Irakleio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Neo Heraklion north of Athens Ag. Triada area, detached house of 100 sq.m. 2 levels on a plo…
$302,995
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$599,846
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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