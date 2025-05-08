Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Thessaloniki
6
Thermi Municipality
197
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
110
Thermaikos Municipality
99
171 property total found
Townhouse 6 rooms in Triadi, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Triadi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 212 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has one…
$452,498
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$279,387
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$621,027
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$610,590
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$574,336
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Prophetes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Prophetes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$212,965
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$2,92M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
$678,433
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
$2,82M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$4,17M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$626,246
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 l…
$620,225
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kato Scholari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$156,457
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$469,684
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Madytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Madytos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$229,624
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$553,184
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Asprobalta, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Asprobalta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basem…
$167,632
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,12M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedroo…
$626,246
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Asprobalta, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Asprobalta, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Asprovalta. 1st floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$474,693
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$201,159
Villa 3 bedrooms in Liti, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$887,182
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Three detached houses, 270 sq.m. each, on a plot of 2.300 sq.m., located in Thessaloniki’s P…
$1,78M
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 193 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 193 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground f…
$391,142
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$887,182
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one stor…
$3,13M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$313,123
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 187 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$260,936
Villa 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,46M
