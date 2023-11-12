Villas for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€3,70M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool in Attica, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool
Attica, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€1,50M
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€7,50M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,10M
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 5 000 m²
The villa is located on the shore of the Saronic Gulf and has stunning views of the sea from…
€4,20M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 626 m²
Property Code: 1574 - Villa FOR SALE in Attika - East Lagonisi for €2.000.000 . This 626 sq.…
€2,00M
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 580 m²
Property Code: 1470 - FOR SALE newly built 5 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 580 sq.m, 3 l…
€1,80M
Villa 2 room villa with Bedrooms, with gas heating in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with Bedrooms, with gas heating
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Property Code: 1403 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 280 sq.m, 2 l…
€980,000
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Property Code: 1328 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 500 sq.m, 3 levels Saron…
€500,000
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 348 m²
Property Code: 1297 - FOR SALE newly built 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 348 sq.m, 2 l…
€1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 547 m²
Ref: 1120 - For sale Anavyssou Villa total surface 547 sq.m. 3 level on a hill in front of A…
€3,00M
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 5
A beautiful villa is for sale with swimming pool in the prestigious seaside district of Athe…
€1,65M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 10
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa is located in Attica, in Avavissos is renowned for its leading luxury, warm atmosphere…
€4,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 485 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 485 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings, with gas heating in Attica, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings, with gas heating
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
420 sq.m 2-storey villa in Attica for sale. The first level consists of a living room with c…
€1,000,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 373 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
€1,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saronis, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
8 three-storey villas, 250 sq. m each, for sale in Lagonisi, Attica. The cost of each villa …
€500,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€12,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa about total area of ​​240 square meters, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a guest apartme…
€700,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Legrena, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Legrena, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€704,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saronis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€2,00M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
With beautiful landscaped garden of 840 sq.m. private pool 5x10m. and barbeque, apartment - …
€1,05M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 410 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€950,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saronis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,10M
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saint Nicholas, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saint Nicholas, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 9
Area 770 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 770 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€4,41M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€850,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saronis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€1,25M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 355 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saint Nicholas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saint Nicholas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€600,000

