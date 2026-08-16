Villas for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

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Villas in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

;
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
13
Municipality of Saronikos
17
Municipality of Dionysos
7
Municipality of Marathonas
6
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74 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
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Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
Discover Your Dream Home by the Aegean Sea! Located  40 km from the heart of Athens and j…
$6,98M
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Villa in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Area 462 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 462 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the sea, the mountain, the f…
$743,846
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 550 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 648 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 648 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom,…
$1,92M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Keratea, Greece
Villa
Keratea, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.m. in Attica. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, one bat…
$1,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 457 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 457 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,68M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paiania, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 426 m²
Peania east of Athens villa of 426 sq.m. of luxurious construction with unique materials, on…
$1,05M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 460 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 550 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one gym, one p…
$4,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 290 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 385 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 385 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 330 m²
-------------------------- A Luxurious Oasis of Tranquility in the Heart of Anavyssos …
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 600 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 bedroom in Nea Makri, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 800 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 4 000 m²
Unique Architecture Villa in Rafina, Greece Location: Rafina, a high-profile suburb…
$1,56M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 370 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$14,76M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 8 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms, one…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 700 m²
An Oasis of Tranquility and Luxury in the Heart of Anavyssos In the heart of Anavysso…
$3,72M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Markopoulo, Greece
Villa
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 220 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$971,180
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 750 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 750 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 460 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,59M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 199 m²
For sale villa of 199 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
$1,94M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$4,37M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Area 132 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 132 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
$925,477
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Nea Makri, Greece
Villa
Nea Makri, Greece
Area 870 m²
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover ultimate luxury in a unique setting wit…
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 440 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consist…
$4,84M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Athens. 1st floor consists of living room with k…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 386 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 386 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 l…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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