Villas for sale in Keratea, Greece

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Villas in Keratea, Greece

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5 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 700 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 330 m²
-------------------------- A Luxurious Oasis of Tranquility in the Heart of Anavyssos …
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 600 m²
-------------------------- A Luxury Oasis in Athens' Eastern Suburbs Welcome to a …
$3,09M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa in Keratea, Greece
Villa
Keratea, Greece
Area 347 m²
🏡 Luxurious Stone Detached House 347 sq.m. with Panoramic View – Keratea Sakka In th…
$1,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Keratea, Greece
Villa
Keratea, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.m. in Attica. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, one bat…
$1,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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