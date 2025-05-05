Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of East Attica
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

Municipality of Saronikos
27
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
15
Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit
11
Municipality of Marathonas
6
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 620 m²
Number of floors 1
The Villa is located in Voula area
$5,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 1 room
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 1
In total the house has 7 bathrooms plus one guest toilet and one outside pool toilet located…
$2,46M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
$2,19M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
Discover Your Dream Home by the Aegean Sea! Located  40 km from the heart of Athens and j…
$8,56M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$3,86M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
$2,91M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go