  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of East Attica
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

Municipality of Saronikos
27
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
15
Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit
11
Municipality of Marathonas
6
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
Anavyssos Greece  This impressive 400 sq.m. villa, built in 2010, is situated on a 540 sq…
$270,677
Agency
OWNERS Proptech S.A
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is 320 sq.m., It consists of: basement : a separate apartment with one bedroo…
Price on request
