UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Properties in 18 countries
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Limenas Chersonisou
Residential properties for sale in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
apartments
3
houses
28
Clear all
31 property total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
10
726 m²
1
Offered For Sale: Two Unparalleled luxury beachfront villas of 379sqm and 347sqm in Chersoni…
€6,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment
Hersonissos, Greece
3
1
125 m²
1/2
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
4
3
132 m²
1/3
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete. Located in a …
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
1
379 m²
-1/3
For Sale: Unparalleled Luxury Beachfront Villa of 379m2 in Chersonissos, CreteDiscover the e…
€3,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
1
347 m²
-1/3
For Sale: Unparalleled Luxury Beachfront Villa of 347m2 in Chersonissos, CreteDiscover the e…
€2,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Hersonissos, Greece
1
80 m²
1
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key-ready detached house in Old Chersonissos, C…
€280,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
3
1
90 m²
1
For sale old construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level. T…
€199,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
115 m²
2
Suggested for sale, a lovely detached house in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in close proximit…
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Hersonissos, Greece
1
150 m²
2
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, the m…
€99,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
4
2
140 m²
2
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in a p…
€349,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
2
2
500 m²
3
Suggested for sale a luxury villa in the Municipality of Hersonissos, Crete. It is located i…
€2,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
3
150 m²
1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Hersonissos, Greece
3
1
83 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 83 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room w…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 rooms with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
2
173 m²
1
For sale old house 173 sq.m. in Agriana, Hersonisos next to the highway. The property is bui…
€178,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
4
2
200 m²
Property Code: HPS330 - Villa FOR SALE in Rethimno Center for €650.000. This 200 sq. m. Vill…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
330 m²
1
Suggested for sale a unique brand new 330m² luxury residence and has been specially built to…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
1
253 m²
1
Suggested for sale a unique villa in a panoramic location in Port of Chersonissos. The villa…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Koutouloufari, Greece
1
310 m²
1
Suggested for sale 3-storey Villa in Crete. The interior space is 310sqm on a plot of 2,000s…
€599,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
6
240 m²
1
A villa is suggested for sale in Chersonissos the tourism flagship of Crete. At the moment t…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
3
1
120 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
3
1
80 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view
Hersonissos, Greece
5
1
165 m²
1
For sale is a 3-story townhouse located in a premium gated community JUST 50 meters from the…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with swimming pool
Hersonissos, Greece
1
130 m²
1
Newly built villa for sale in Crete. The villa has a total area of 130sqm and is located on …
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Hersonissos, Greece
3
2
104 m²
1/1
Suggested for sale a first-floor apartment of 104sqm in Hersonissos, Crete. It is located in…
€240,350
Recommend
1
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
3
2
106 m²
1
**Charming Stone House for Sale in Analipsi, Heraklion, Crete** Discover the perfect blend o…
€269,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
8
2
160 m²
2
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
1
268 m²
1
For sale, three storey villa of 268sqm in Hersonissos region. The villa is under constructio…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Hersonissos, Greece
5
2
160 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
2
1
50 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It …
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Hersonissos, Greece
6
2
200 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL