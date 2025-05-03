Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Rethymno, Greece

apartments
19
houses
8
27 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 3
FOR SALE: Under Construction Apartment in Rethymno City, CreteThis modern apartment, part of…
$361,903
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction duplex of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st …
$603,894
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction duplex of 126 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st …
$567,799
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction duplex of 94 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$410,919
1 room apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 732 m²
Number of floors 4
FOR SALE: Under Construction Apartments in Rethymno City, CreteThis modern apartment buildin…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$392,150
3 room cottage in Pigi, Greece
3 room cottage
Pigi, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
For Sale – Exclusive Property in Platanias, Rethymno AreaLocated just 150 meters from the st…
$628,710
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction apartment of 33 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$146,227
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction duplex of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$370,586
House in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
House
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
This unique home for sale in Rethymno, is located in one of the most central alleys of the O…
$678,553
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction apartment of 42 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$179,437
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction apartment of 39 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$168,526
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1
For sale under construction duplex of 98 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$430,821
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A fully furnished two-story villa of 209 sq.m. for sale in Giannoudi, Rethymno, set in a lus…
$964,950
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction duplex of 136 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st …
$599,761
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,36M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, one…
$1,63M
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction apartment of 44 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$188,291
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction apartment of 63 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$260,602
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
For sale under construction duplex of 81 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$351,107
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction duplex of 97 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$434,535
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a villa in Rethymnon Perfecture. Aunique 450m2 stone-built Villa, designe…
$1,63M
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
The property is located at the edge of a beautiful south west Cretan village and sits on a s…
$2,58M
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction duplex of 38 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city,…
$163,373
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction duplex of 93 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$402,801
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction apartment of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$275,461
7 bedroom house in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
7 bedroom house
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
This is a unique villa for sale in Rethymnon, Crete, located in the village of Tria Monastir…
$1,32M
Properties features in Rethymno, Greece

