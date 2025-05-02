Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 216 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of living room, 2 store…
$523,259
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale duplex of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on semi-basement and ground…
$167,443
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$170,209
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 154 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$261,630
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
Offered For Sale: 🏝️ A Tranquil Apartment within a Resort, in South East Crete, Lassithi Pre…
$129,359
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$304,944
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 163 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$261,630
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

