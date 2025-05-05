Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Agios Vasileios
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Agios Vasileios, Greece

houses
6
6 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pano Saktouria, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pano Saktouria, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
An urban oasis on the north coast of Crete, just minutes from the bustling historic city of …
$4,45M
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Ano Rodakino, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Ano Rodakino, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$178,808
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pano Saktouria, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pano Saktouria, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 420 m²
A stylish home that offers enviable views of the sapphire blue sea during the day and the tw…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mandres, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mandres, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
You can be the first owner of this new modern home. Built in a stunning location overlooking…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Galini, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Galini, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
The residence offers 305 square meters of living space in a secluded and quiet area with stu…
$1,73M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Plakias, Greece
3 bedroom house
Plakias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 5 508 m²
The geographical location of Rethymno, between the cities of Heraklion and Chania, as well a…
$264,945
Leave a request

Properties features in Municipality of Agios Vasileios, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go