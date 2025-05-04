Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 138 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one le…
$905,528
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one le…
$922,879
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a beautiful maisonette (95 sq.m.) in the Mesambelies area of Heraklion city, in …
$445,715
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Suggested for sale , building of 184 m2 in a 402 plot located in Heraklion of Crete. On the …
$524,984
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
6 bedroom house in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
6 bedroom house
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
This exceptional villa for sale in Heraklion, Crete is located on top of a hill, ensuring th…
$1,98M
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 1
Villas Floors Layout:Lower Floor: 1 bedroom apartment with a double bed, A/C, a bathroom wit…
$1,45M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one le…
$843,713
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 4/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 153 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one le…
$864,964
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of . Ground floor …
$482,904
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 149 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one le…
$879,501
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 260 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one shower WC, o…
$1,73M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 93 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
$176,130
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It …
$181,959
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It …
$204,990
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 91 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one lev…
$597,540
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 rooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale detached house 275sqm in Heraklion of Crete.The house consist of 3 apartm…
$784,611
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 324 sq.meters in Crete. Villa consists of 3 bedrooms, living room…
$730,620
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 138 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one le…
$795,997
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$428,364
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one le…
$797,508
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 128 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one le…
$829,060
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the mountain opens up …
$711,647
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a Charming Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete.Presenting a delight…
$696,032
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one le…
$705,986
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale is an excellent apartment of 65,5 sq.m. in Heraklion city, in Crete. The property c…
$386,069
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,19M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one lev…
$471,106
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete. This 250sq.m. home…
$557,657
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

