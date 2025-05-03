Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vrachasi Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 114 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$292,551
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 288 m²
For sale stone detached house with a total area of ​​288 sq.m. for ground floor and basement…
$777,113
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists…
$1,04M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/1
For Sale: Exquisite Villa in a Panoramic Location, Lassithi Prefecture, Crete, GreeceThis ex…
$1,06M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 192 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$412,181
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 55 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$178,728
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$297,935
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
For sale under construction apartment of 56 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment has 2 levels. …
$243,720
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor -2/4
🌟 Exquisite 4-Level Maisonette with Private Pool & Panoramic Views in North-West Lassithi, C…
$594,787
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with …
$115,117
Properties features in Vrachasi Municipal Unit, Greece

