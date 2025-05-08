Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Makry Gialos Municipal Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Makry Gialos Municipal Unit, Greece

houses
5
7 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 105 sq.meters in Crete. Villa consists of 3 bedrooms, living room…
$670,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 140 m²
For sale a beautiful 140sq.m sea front maisonette located in the southeast Crete. The proper…
$1,67M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of living room, one bat…
$511,434
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 146 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$276,592
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 102 sq.meters in Crete. Villa consists of 2 bedrooms, living room…
$523,259
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom. …
$567,826
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$245,280
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Makry Gialos Municipal Unit, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go