Residential properties for sale in Malia Municipal Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It …
$272,912
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 357 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale 4-storey house of 357 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of . Semi-basement cons…
$452,757
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale: Two-Storey Building with Two Independent Apartments – Malia, Crete (Total 89 sq.m.…
$148,768
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
