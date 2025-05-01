Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Kissamos
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Kissamos, Greece

Kissamos
4
14 properties total found
1 bedroom house in Kissamos, Greece
1 bedroom house
Kissamos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This exclusive project offers a unique opportunity to experience luxurious living by the Aeg…
$340,419
2 bedroom house in Nopigia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nopigia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This is a beautiful seaside apartment is for sale in Nopigia, Kissamos, Chania.  Enjoy this …
$296,731
3 bedroom house in Nopigia, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nopigia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This is a beautiful villa for sale in Nopigia, Kissamos, Chania. Enjoy this 100 sqms living …
$522,857
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kissamos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa of 100 sqm for sale in Sfinari, Kissamos. The area of ​​the plot is 2 acres. There is …
Price on request
2 bedroom house in Kissamos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kissamos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This traditional classic style house for sale in Kastelli, Kissamos, Chania, is a very well …
$384,454
3 bedroom house in Agios Georgios, Greece
3 bedroom house
Agios Georgios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
These are two newly built luxury villas for sale in Chania, Kissamos. The villas have a tota…
$1,32M
3 bedroom house in Topolia, Greece
3 bedroom house
Topolia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful stone house in Kissamos Chania Crete for sale, is set in an elevated rural lo…
$439,376
3 bedroom apartment in Kissamos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront villas with terraces, Trachilos, Greece We offer villas with a panoramic view of…
$874,463
4 bedroom apartment in Kissamos, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
Hillside residence with a panoramic view, Kastelli, Greece We offer villas with a panoramic…
$899,846
2 bedroom house in Nopigia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nopigia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This is a beautiful seaside apartment for sale in Nopigia, Kissamos, Chania. Spanning two st…
$296,731
1 bedroom house in Nopigia, Greece
1 bedroom house
Nopigia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This is a beautiful apartment for sale in Nopigia, Kissamos, Chania. It spreads over one lev…
$269,756
3 bedroom house in Nopigia, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nopigia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful villa for sale in Nopigia, Kissamos, Chania. Enjoy this 100 sqms living space…
$547,023
Villa 3 bedrooms in Drapanias, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Drapanias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a beautiful house of 100 sq.m. near Kolymvari, in Chania of Crete island. The 3 …
$506,215
3 bedroom house in Nopigia, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nopigia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
So close to the sea you can smell it from this beautiful apartment for sale in Nopigia, Kiss…
$328,433
