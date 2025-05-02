Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ierapetra Municipal Unit, Greece

apartments
6
houses
21
27 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 …
$73,256
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
For sale maisonette of 59 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$171,000
Villa 6 rooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa and 3 ground floor apartments within the plot in Koutsounari! The 20…
$1,94M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 68 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 b…
$78,865
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of…
$198,839
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale beautiful detached villa on the south-west coast of Crete, 2 kms from the town and …
$727,331
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Villa consists of 6 bedrooms, 2 living ro…
$1,31M
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 142 m²
Two beautiful villas 1000m from the sea. The properties are sold off plan, with a ready buil…
$770,238
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It …
$164,039
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 311 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 311 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one kitchen, 2 …
$620,403
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels…
$78,225
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
$217,676
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
Price on request
1 room apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale two ground floor studios of 25 sq.m each, 4 km outside the city of Ierapetra. Each …
$85,500
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It …
$109,884
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground floor co…
$834,995
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
For sale an under construction villa of 170sq.m with 770sq.m plot of exclusive usage. The vi…
$1,12M
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 510 m²
For sale an under construction complex of 3 villas of 170sq.m each on 2.000sq.m plot. The vi…
$3,35M
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 188 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a three floors house of 188 sq.m. The ground floor is currently used as a storage s…
$366,257
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 107 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$279,421
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$435,844
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 142 m²
Two beautiful villas 2000m from the sea. The properties are sold off plan, with a ready buil…
$770,238
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, one…
$554,618
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It …
$110,931
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$95,227
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
For sale maisonette of 29 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$109,440
4 bedroom apartment in Ierapetra, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Luxury penthouse apartment of 300 sq.m for sale on the coastal road of Ierapetra in Crete. T…
$1,09M
