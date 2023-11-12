Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in District of Sitia, Greece

Sitia Community
13
Backhead Community
3
Pine Community
3
Sitia
3
23 properties total found
3 room townhouse with mountain view in District of Sitia, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€160,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Sitia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa of 650 sq.m in the center of Sitia, near the traditional port. It consists of a…
€776,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
€640,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
€590,000
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
€695,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Kimouriotis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Kimouriotis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels…
€85,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Analipsi, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a two apartment property of 110 sq.m. in total, located in a tourist village of …
€260,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in District of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€390,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Sitia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. con…
€200,000
Villa 4 room villa in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
You can be the first owner of this new modern home. Built in a stunning location overlooking…
€1,55M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room w…
€215,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 403 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa for sale in Sitia Crete.The villa is built on two levels. On the first level yo…
€1,30M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 378 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€1,50M
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Sitia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 161 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
€540,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
Proposed sale of the construction of the villa with area 400 sq.m with a land size of 4020 s…
€2,50M
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Sitia, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Sitia city, eastern Crete. The apartment is situated o…
€75,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Sitia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€370,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Mochlos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Mochlos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
This villais a unique property, completed to the highest standards of both construction and …
€4,20M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Sitia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Sitia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€450,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 storey Villa in Crete. The villa is 200 sqm, built in 2019. It also has 140sqm of…
€870,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Pefki, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Pefki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€320,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Sitia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€650,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Sitia, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, …
€480,000

