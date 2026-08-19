Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Sitia
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Sitia, Greece

;
Sitia Municipal Unit
17
Sitia
6
19 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa in Crete, set on a 1,600 m² plot, wit a private pool, and a shared tennis court – 1/6 …
$92,212
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sfaka, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sfaka, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 440 m²
For sale luxury Villa 440sq.m with a plot of 5000sq.m in eastern Crete. The villa consists o…
$3,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Piskokefalo, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Piskokefalo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 161 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom. …
$637,583
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mochlos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mochlos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 550 m²
This villa is a unique property, completed to the highest standards of both construction an…
$4,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Sitia, Greece
Cottage
Sitia, Greece
Area 500 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the s…
$826,496
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Sitia, Greece
Villa
Sitia, Greece
Area 650 m²
Luxury villa of 650 sq.m in the center of Sitia, near the traditional port. It consists of a…
$944,567
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sitia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 378 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 378 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Sfaka, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Sfaka, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of …
$113,348
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Agia Triada, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Agia Triada, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 105 m²
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$188,913
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Mochlos, Greece
4 bedroom house
Mochlos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This is an amazing villa for sale in Lasithi, Crete, located in the seaside village of Mochl…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Cottage 1 bedroom in Skopi, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Skopi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room, one …
$126,336
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Sitia, Greece
Villa
Sitia, Greece
Area 200 m²
For sale 2 storey Villa in Crete. The villa is 200 sqm, built in 2019. It also has 140sqm of…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Mochlos, Greece
Villa
Mochlos, Greece
Area 288 m²
Luxury Sea View Villa in Mochlos, Crete Located in the picturesque village of Mochlos, o…
$1,54M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sfaka, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sfaka, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor cons…
$129,878
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Sfaka, Greece
Villa
Sfaka, Greece
Area 440 m²
Proposed sale of the construction of the villa with area 400 sq.m with a land size of 4020 s…
$2,93M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Property Code: HPS5461 - Villa FOR SALE in Sitia Mochlos for € 3.500.000 . This 550.00 sq. …
$4,03M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Skopi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skopi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
For sale maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement con…
$153,492
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Sitia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It …
$226,696
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sitia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 179 m²
For Sale Luxury Seafront Villa – Sitia, Crete Private Seafront Luxury Villas Complex wi…
$2,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Sitia

houses

Properties features in Municipality of Sitia, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go