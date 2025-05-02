Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Chania, Greece

apartments
17
houses
15
32 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This beautiful renovated stone house for sale in Chania Crete is located in the village of N…
$333,622
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 3 storerooms. G…
$949,917
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Amazing Sea View House / Villa Chania Crete Greece Property   Villa of 100 sqm for sal…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/4
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$392,463
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one le…
$518,740
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction apartment of 178 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
$878,832
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$381,856
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 178 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
$878,832
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront residence with gardens close to a highway, Chania, Greece We offer apartments wi…
$435,260
5 bedroom house in Municipality of Chania, Greece
5 bedroom house
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
This is a spectacular villa for sale in Akrotiri, Chania, Crete. It has a total living space…
$971,121
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 98 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$485,341
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
$458,195
House in Municipality of Chania, Greece
House
Municipality of Chania, Greece
This villa complex for sale in Apokoronas, Chania is located in a picturesque village – famo…
$4,35M
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Akrotiri, Cret…
$5,79M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and gardens near the beach, Chania, Greece We offer a…
$440,151
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
Detached House in the Center of Chania - Ideal Investment Opportunity!In the heart of the ci…
$142,476
5 bedroom house in Municipality of Chania, Greece
5 bedroom house
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
This amazing villa for sale in Aptera, Chania, Crete is located in the village of Megala Cho…
$626,110
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$422,895
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Chania, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
This is an amazing apartment for sale in Chania, Crete, located in the city center. It has a…
$335,579
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A villa for sale in Akrotiri,Chania in a truly unique location overlooking the bay. The 2-le…
$1,15M
House in Municipality of Chania, Greece
House
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Discover luxurious living in our exclusive off-plan apartment building, set to be finished b…
$747,065
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$412,052
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
NOW UNDER CONSTRUCTION Presenting a premier development of designer apartments for sale in C…
$361,129
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This lovely apartment for sale in Chania, Crete, is located in the city center. It has a tot…
$210,357
1 bedroom house in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom house
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This is a lovely maisonette for sale in Chania, Crete, located in the city center, a few ste…
$346,065
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$401,208
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Chania, Greece We offer apartme…
$390,106
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 li…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$394,535
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$403,070
