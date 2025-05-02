Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Gouves Municipal Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Gouves Municipal Unit, Greece

apartments
5
houses
15
20 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious 4-Story Seafront Villa in Heraklion, Crete – Just 10 Meters from the Beach!Experie…
$1,75M
6 bedroom house in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
6 bedroom house
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 420 m²
Property Code: HPS2460 - House FOR SALE in Chersonisos Center for € 600.000 . This 420 sq. …
$653,514
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, li…
Price on request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Kato Gouves, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 4-storey villa, consisting of a ground floor separated from the rest of the house…
$1,76M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
$260,936
2 room apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for Sale apartment 80sqm in Heraklion of Crete.The apartment is on the ground floo…
$277,350
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 For Sale: Detached House in Gouves, Heraklion, CreteAn exceptional detached house of 243 s…
$396,897
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
For Sale: Unique Detached House with Private Pool – Skotino, Heraklion, CreteDiscover this e…
$571,929
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a villa of 450 sq. m in Heraklion. It is an impeccably designed luxurious…
$3,22M
2 room apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale 2 apartments 27 sqm and 48 sqm in total surface of 75sqm The apartments are situate…
$207,212
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
### Stunning 3-Story Townhouse for Sale in Heraklion, CreteDiscover the epitome of coastal l…
$480,546
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
For sale apartment of 123 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$388,185
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Floor 4/1
Modern Semi-Detached Maisonette 212m² in Heraklion Prefecture, Crete.An excellent opportunit…
$439,691
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, one …
$602,545
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 570 m²
Property Code: HPS506 - Villa FOR SALE in Gouves Center for € 1.200.000 . This 570 sq. m. f…
$1,30M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale: Villa in Voro, Gouves, Heraklion, CreteDiscover luxury and tranquility in this uni…
$924,161
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$342,576
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a comfortable home for a large family, located on the north coast of Crete, next to…
$659,354
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/1
Luxurious Villa for Sale in the Countryside of Heraklion, Crete!We are pleased to present a …
$1,77M
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 76 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one…
$233,548
