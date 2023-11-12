Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. District of Malevizi

Residential properties for sale in District of Malevizi, Greece

houses
7
7 properties total found
6 room house in District of Malevizi, Greece
6 room house
District of Malevizi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
This villa for sale in Heraklion is located in the serene village of Kalesia, just outside o…
€590,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Keramoutsi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Keramoutsi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a large villa of 350 sq.m. with swimming pool in Kalesa village, near Heraklion …
€590,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Moni, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Moni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale , 2 apartments on the ground floor located 5 minutes away from Heraklion …
€260,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in District of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
District of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a 172 sq.m. detached house not far from Heraklion, Crete. The property is built …
€500,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Malevizi, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€850,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Keramoutsi, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Keramoutsi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
€750,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Malevizi, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€220,000

Properties features in District of Malevizi, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir