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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Festos, Greece

;
Mires Municipal Unit
6
Tybakio Municipal Unit
10
16 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
🏡 Residence A6 – Aelia Ammoudara Residences in Agios Nikolaos, Crete, Greece. Modern 1…
$680,351
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Pitsidia, Greece
3 bedroom house
Pitsidia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This unique stone villa for sale is located on the outskirts of Pitisidia and has views of t…
$1,00M
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom house in Pitsidia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Pitsidia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This amazing newly built villa for sale in Heraklion, Crete is located in the quiet village …
Price on request
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3 bedroom house in Kamilari, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kamilari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A beautiful villa for sale in Kamilari,Heraklion built on a hillside,  looking at the South …
$530,839
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
🏡 Residence A4 – Aelia Ammoudara Residences in Agios Nikolaos, Crete, Greece. Modern 10…
$901,739
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 195 m²
🏡 Aelia Ammoudara Residences – Villa A2 in Agios Nikolaos, Crete. Size: 195 m²…
$1,57M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Pitsidia, Greece
3 bedroom house
Pitsidia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This villa for sale in Heraklion, Crete is located in the quiet village of Pitsidia. The tot…
$825,749
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4 bedroom house in Pitsidia, Greece
4 bedroom house
Pitsidia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A beautiful villa for sale in Pitsidia,Heraklion in South Crete, of 170sqms living space in …
$1,24M
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2 bedroom house in Kamilari, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kamilari, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This is a spectacular villa for sale in Heraklion, Crete, located in the village of Kamilari…
$1,00M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
A newly built villa is for sale within walking distance from the sea, in Ammoudara, Lassithi…
$448,570
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
5 bedroom house in Kalamaki, Greece
5 bedroom house
Kalamaki, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
This amazing villa for sale in Kalamaki, Heraklion, is a large and newly built villa develop…
$1,42M
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Cottage in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Area 480 m²
Nestled in the beautiful area of Ammoudara, this impressive 480 sq.m. detached residence sit…
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Pitsidia, Greece
4 bedroom house
Pitsidia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This villa for sale in Heraklion, Crete is located in the quiet village of Pitsidia in south…
$1,89M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Festos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Unique and spacious corner home in Kalithea Halkidiki 600 m to the seaside in a  complex of …
$198,198
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House in Municipality of Festos, Greece
House
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Area 176 m²
Unique plot with an old building - one of the few left and available in the center of Pitsid…
$131,890
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Property types in Municipality of Festos

houses

Properties features in Municipality of Festos, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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