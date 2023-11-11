Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Heraklion, Greece

Limenas Chersonisou
35
Gazi
22
Archanes
8
Malia
8
245 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Knossos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Knossos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale under construction maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level.…
€365,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool in Knossos, Greece
3 room townhouse with swimming pool
Knossos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 94 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one leve…
€407,000
4 room house in Agios Mamas, Greece
4 room house
Agios Mamas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Unfinished maisonette with a garden is located in Agios Mamas beach area 900 meters from san…
€190,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Hersonissos, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€280,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Agies Paraskies, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Agies Paraskies, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete. This410sq.m.home, …
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/3
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete. Located in a …
€420,000
6 room house in District of Heraklion, Greece
6 room house
District of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
This exceptional villa for sale in Heraklion, Crete is located on top of a hill, ensuring th…
€2,30M
Villa 3 room villa in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Property Code: HPS4280 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €1.500.000 . This 250 sq. m.…
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Property Code: HPS4278 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €2.200.000 . This 500 sq. m.…
€2,20M
5 room house in Amoudara, Greece
5 room house
Amoudara, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 551 m²
€2,00M
3 room townhouse in Amoudara, Greece
3 room townhouse
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 131 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€583,550
1 room apartment in Amoudara, Greece
1 room apartment
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 63 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€275,900
3 room townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 119 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€449,900
3 room townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€567,600
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in District of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€605,600
3 room townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€533,600
Townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 73 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level.…
€309,100
1 room apartment in District of Heraklion, Greece
1 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 62 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€250,000
3 room townhouse in Amoudara, Greece
3 room townhouse
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level.…
€396,000
3 room townhouse in Amoudara, Greece
3 room townhouse
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 107 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€468,000
3 room townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€583,000
3 room townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€607,970
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in District of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 7/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels…
€335,390
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Floor 4/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 6 level…
€555,200
3 room apartment with city view in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale duplex of 108 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. The…
€324,500
3 room apartment with city view in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale duplex of 99 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. Ther…
€308,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Knossos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Knossos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
€481,580
2 room house in Agios Mamas, Greece
2 room house
Agios Mamas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Detached house with a garden is located in Agios Mamas beach area 1000 meters from sandy bea…
€110,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Panormos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale are offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimmin…
€380,000
Villa 5 room villa in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Property Code: HPS4244 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €1.850.000 . This 500 sq. m.…
€1,85M

