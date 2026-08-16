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Residential properties for sale in Heraklion, Greece

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apartments
25
houses
108
133 properties total found
Apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 70 m²
Apartment for sale on the second floor in Mohos village, Crete In the heart of Mohos, one of…
$288,517
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 70 m²
Apartment for sale in the village of Mohos, Crete In Mohos, one of the busiest mountain vill…
$346,221
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 60 m²
Country house for sale in the village of Goñez, Hersonissos In the mountainous outback of He…
$173,110
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 70 m²
Apartment for sale on the first floor in the village of Mohos, Crete In the heart of Mohos, …
$288,517
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 250 m²
Villa for sale 250 sq.m. in the vicinity of Heraklion In a quiet and green area on the terri…
$599,000
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one lev…
$918,591
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Townhouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 288 m²
For sale: Two unfinished maisonettes located in the Heraklion prefecture of Crete. Th…
$554,933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 582 m²
For sale a residential complex consisting of 3 maisonettes of 582 sq.m. each in a plot of 40…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 163 m²
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (163sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$690,715
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 450 m²
For Sale: Luxurious 450 m² Villa with Private Pool – Heraklion, Crete Set in Heraklion, C…
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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6 bedroom house in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
6 bedroom house
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
This exceptional villa for sale in Heraklion, Crete is located on top of a hill, ensuring th…
$2,12M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 500 m²
For Sale – Luxury Villa in Agia Pelagia, Heraklion Crete Discover a 500 m² residence on a…
$2,14M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 262 m²
For Sale | Panoramic Sea-View Detached House in Analipsi, Heraklion, Crete Key Facts …
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
For Sale: Stunning Detached House in Heraklion, Crete – A Private Retreat Amidst Olive Grove…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. There are: a fireplace. The owners will be leaving…
$1,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
FOR SALE: 2 LUXURY VILLAS ON A 3,300 sq.m. PLOT – UNDER CONSTRUCTION On a 3,300 sq.m. plo…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Apartment in Heraklion, Crete – 80 m² The apartment is located on the ground floor and fe…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
FOR SALE: Apartment 41m2 in Chersonissos, Crete, Greece Price: €195,000 Size: 41 …
$224,862
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 432 m²
For sale old construction 3-storey villa of 432 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists o…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 128 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one lev…
$899,700
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 726 m²
Offered For Sale: Two Unparalleled luxury beachfront villas of 379sqm and 347sqm in Chersoni…
$6,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
For sale apartment of 123 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$436,862
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Imagine your home in an idyllic, luxurious sea view complex with beach access, just 15 km fr…
$441,585
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Grekodom Development
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Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 130 m²
Newly built villa for sale in Crete. The villa has a total area of 130sqm and is located on …
$1,06M
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Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$466,380
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 410 m²
For sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete. This 410sq.m…
$2,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
$2,83M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Hersonissos, Crete Located in a serene area just 1…
$530,138
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
🏡 For Sale – Villa B2 at BOMO AG Residences Your Private Hillside Escape in Traditiona…
$345,597
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 76 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 76 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Heraklion, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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