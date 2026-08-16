Cottages for sale in Municipality of Trifylia, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Trifylia, Greece

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3 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Rodia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Rodia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Filiatra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Filiatra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Kyparissia, Greece
Cottage
Kyparissia, Greece
Area 293 m²
For sale 0-storey house of 293 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There are: solar panels…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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