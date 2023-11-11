Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Trifylia
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Trifylia, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Filiatra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Filiatra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€190,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with jacuzzi, with luxury estate in Romanos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with jacuzzi, with luxury estate
Romanos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 140 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 2…
€450,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with elevator, with swimming pool in Romanos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with elevator, with swimming pool
Romanos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 310 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 3…
€1,40M
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings in Vryses, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings
Vryses, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 293 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There are solar panels for …
€220,000

Properties features in Municipality of Trifylia, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir