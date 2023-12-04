Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Gortynia
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Gortynia, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage with Back yard (Garden) in Stavrodromi, Greece
Cottage with Back yard (Garden)
Stavrodromi, Greece
Area 120 m²
€50,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Stavrodromi, Greece
Cottage
Stavrodromi, Greece
Area 240 m²
€50,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Municipality of Gortynia, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir