Cottages for sale in Municipality of Gortynia, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Gortynia, Greece

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3 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lagadia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lagadia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Arkadia: Lagadia - 175 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathr…
$198,112
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Cottage in Municipality of Gortynia, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Gortynia, Greece
Area 320 m²
$64,095
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Cottage in Municipality of Gortynia, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Gortynia, Greece
Area 120 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Arkadia: Tropaia 120 Sq.m., Ground floor Floor, B…
$50,111
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