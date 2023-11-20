Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Corinth
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Corinth, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kineta, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€230,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€190,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€210,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€127,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Porto Germeno, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Porto Germeno, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€285,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kato Assos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€800,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a 2-storey detached house of 320 sq.m in the town of Kineta, whic…
€225,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of . The grou…
€500,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroo…
€580,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€110,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kineta, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 148 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€310,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€150,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr

Properties features in Corinth, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir