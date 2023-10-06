Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Pafos
549
Peyia
149
Yeroskipou
64
koinoteta mandrion
58
Polis Chrysochous
54
Tsada
45
Empa
40
koinoteta empas
40
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
€810,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€810,000
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 247 m²
€695,000
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
€799,000
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, a livin…
€1,85M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 294 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
€1,06M
3 room house with parking, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 138 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 138 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€520,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€410,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 265 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 265 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of a living room, one …
€2,15M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 260 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€1,45M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€2,50M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€2,00M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 409 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 409 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
€1,60M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 370 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 370 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedr…
€2,00M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 310 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 310 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€750,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€1,80M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€1,90M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 207 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 207 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€399,000
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Awesome luxury villa with stunning panoramic sea views. With four bedrooms and a bathroom wi…
€2,30M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 161 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 161 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€640,000
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 178 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 178 square meters.m In Paphos. The basement consists of a living …
€1,17M
House with sea view, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 110 m²
A small project of turnkey villas. High level technical specifications, private pools. Large…
€390,000
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 163 m²
We bring to your attention a beautiful villa on the promenade of the fabulous island of Cypr…
€700,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 380 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€1,20M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 253 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 253 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€727,685
3 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€555,920
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 174 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 174 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€428,400
House with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 128 m²
All villas are built on large areas, each villa has its own pool. Mediterranean architecture…
€586,670
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
€395,000
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 500 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.m. In Paphos. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The …
€4,00M

