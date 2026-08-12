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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
386
Peyia
519
Polis
28
Yeroskipou
331
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23 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 14 m²
Kings Beach Villas Positioned in the highly desirable Tombs of the Kings neighbourhood, K…
$569,647
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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3 bedroom house in Kouklia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Discover refined Mediterranean living with this prestigious 3+1 bedroom luxury villa set wit…
$2,13M
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5 bedroom house in Armou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Armou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
For sale is a stunning detached house situated in the peaceful village of Armou. This spacio…
$865,839
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3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Kokkinos Villas Set in a peaceful location just 5 minutes by car from the sandy shores of…
$543,338
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Perched on the scenic hills of Peyia village, Stasis Estates’ eight-villa project, Peyia Pan…
$909,376
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
This amazing villa is located in the idyllic village of Kathikas in Paphos, Cyprus. This 5…
$1,50M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
For Sale: A Cozy 3-Bedroom Semi-Detached Bungalow in Kallepia Village Nestled in the pic…
$195,827
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
For sale: This charming resale bungalow offers comfortable living in the heart of Tala. With…
$377,962
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6 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 3
Perched on the scenic hills of Peyia village, Stasis Estates’ eight-villa project, Peyia Pan…
$892,218
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Fyti, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fyti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 280 m²
NOTE: Ready to move in. Overlooking Akamas & Latchi bay and above a plain ensures your view…
$1,37M
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5 bedroom house in Kamares, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Kamares, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 3
Discover the elegance and comfort of Melissovounos Villa 33, a luxury 5-bedroom villa nestle…
$1,43M
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Fyti, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fyti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 280 m²
NOTE: Ready to move in. Overlooking Akamas & Latchi bay and above a plain ensures your view…
$1,37M
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Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
This amazing villa is located in the idyllic village of Kathikas in Paphos, Cyprus. This 5…
$1,50M
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Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
This unique property is a detached bungalow that enjoys unobstructed and panoramic sea views…
$1,59M
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3 bedroom house in Kritou Terra, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kritou Terra, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Charming 3-Bedroom Home in Tranquil Kritou Tera Village Location: Situated in the pictures…
$311,702
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Mesa Chorio, Cyprus We offer vil…
$463,408
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach and the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyp…
$993,991
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Kissonerga, Cyprus We offer …
$807,498
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 5
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the marina, Polis, …
$1,22M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus We offer quality …
$469,494
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views in a prestigious area, Polis…
$533,072
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex at 50 meters from the beach, Polis, Cyprus We offer modern houses with …
$502,247
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kouklia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
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Property types in Paphos District

villas
cottages
mansions
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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