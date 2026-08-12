Seaview Houses for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

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Beachfront houses in Paphos District, Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
386
Peyia
519
Polis
28
Yeroskipou
331
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76 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 14 m²
Kings Beach Villas Positioned in the highly desirable Tombs of the Kings neighbourhood, K…
$569,647
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
These residences form a carefully designed collection of modern villas focused on space, com…
$2,59M
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3 bedroom house in Kouklia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Discover refined Mediterranean living with this prestigious 3+1 bedroom luxury villa set wit…
$2,13M
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5 bedroom house in Armou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Armou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
For sale is a stunning detached house situated in the peaceful village of Armou. This spacio…
$865,839
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3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Kokkinos Villas Set in a peaceful location just 5 minutes by car from the sandy shores of…
$543,338
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Perched on the scenic hills of Peyia village, Stasis Estates’ eight-villa project, Peyia Pan…
$909,376
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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4 bedroom house in Ayia Marina Chrysochous, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Marina Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
Set in the peaceful hills of the Agia Marina area near Polis, this exceptional stone-built v…
$2,63M
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4 bedroom house in Tsada, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
For sale is a luxury, detached house with unobstructed sea views and private swimming pool l…
$897,513
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3 bedroom house in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Residential seaside development in Paphos This is a premium coastal residential project in …
$1,21M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 323 m²
This stunning four-bedroom villa is located in the beautiful area of Konia and boasts incred…
$2,46M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
A residential complex with unique designs, harmoniously blending nature with modern architec…
$806,625
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Coastal Villa in Paphos – Just 300m from the Beach This exceptional coasta…
$2,94M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Situated in the charming village of Konia the Property offers a premier living experience wi…
$668,428
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale: This modern, key ready bungalow in beautiful Polis Chrysochous offers the perfect …
$403,313
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Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
This amazing villa is located in the idyllic village of Kathikas in Paphos, Cyprus. This 5…
$1,50M
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4 bedroom house in Ayia Marina Chrysochous, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Marina Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
Set in the peaceful hills of the Agia Marina area near Polis, this exceptional stone-built v…
$2,63M
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3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
This ideal home combines sleek architecture and stylish interiors, providing a luxurious lif…
$808,116
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Situated in the charming village of Konia the Property offers a premier living experience wi…
$505,650
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
For sale: This charming resale bungalow offers comfortable living in the heart of Tala. With…
$377,962
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 510 m²
This stunning four-bedroom villa is located in the beautiful area of Konia and boasts incred…
$3,11M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Coastal Villa in Paphos – Just 300m from the Beach This exceptional coasta…
$2,94M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Key-Ready Luxury Villa for Sale in Sea Caves, Peyia, Paphos Introducing this stunning key-r…
$1,74M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Situated in the charming village of Konia the Property offers a premier living experience wi…
$528,739
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
INFINITY — Luxurious Four-Bedroom Villa in Peyia, Paphos INFINITY is part of an exclusive r…
$762,770
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 510 m²
This stunning four-bedroom villa is located in the beautiful area of Konia and boasts incred…
$3,11M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
INFINITY — Luxurious Five-Bedroom Villa in Peyia, Paphos INFINITY is part of an exclusive r…
$1,64M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 323 m²
This stunning four-bedroom villa is located in the beautiful area of Konia and boasts incred…
$2,48M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Villa – Summary A stylish and contemporary 3-bedroom detached villa design…
$1,11M
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6 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 3
Perched on the scenic hills of Peyia village, Stasis Estates’ eight-villa project, Peyia Pan…
$892,218
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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2 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
This ideal home combines sleek architecture and stylish interiors, providing a luxurious lif…
$619,941
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Property types in Paphos District

villas
cottages
mansions
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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