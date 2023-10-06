UAE
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Paphos District
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus
Pafos
549
Peyia
149
Yeroskipou
64
koinoteta mandrion
58
Polis Chrysochous
54
Tsada
45
Empa
40
koinoteta empas
40
koinoteta chloraka
13
koinoteta talas
13
Chloraka
12
Kathikas
10
koinoteta kissonergas
9
Polis
8
Makounta
6
Neo Chorio
5
Kallepeia
3
Tremithousa
3
637 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
5
160 m²
€506,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
143 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
€480,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Makounta, Cyprus
5
3
160 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€506,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
4
2
170 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€574,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
4
3
143 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€480,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
170 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
€574,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
215 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
143 m²
€810,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
4
2
143 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€810,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
5
304 m²
€910,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Empa, Cyprus
5
3
304 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 304 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€910,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
168 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
€980,000
Recommend
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
4
247 m²
€695,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
4
3
168 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room with…
€980,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage
Pafos, Cyprus
7
6
239 m²
3
€895,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with garage
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
5
5
209 m²
3
€825,000
Recommend
4 room house with sea view, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
4
297 m²
1
Townhouse for sale with an area of 297 sq.m. In Paphos. Tynhaus is located on 1 level. The f…
€740,000
Recommend
3 room house with sea view, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
3
283 m²
1
Townhouse for sale with an area of 283 sq.m. In Paphos. Tynhaus is located on 1 level. The f…
€620,000
Recommend
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
10
440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
€799,000
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
8
440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, a livin…
€1,85M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
250 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
€700,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
5
294 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
€1,06M
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
3
168 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
€599,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
4
210 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€410,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
4
142 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 142 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€355,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
5
265 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 265 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of a living room, one …
€2,15M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
5
260 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 260 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€1,45M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
250 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€2,50M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€2,00M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
5
164 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 164 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€659,000
Recommend
Property types in Paphos District
villas
cottages
townhouses
Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
