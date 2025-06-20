Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Mesa Chorio, Cyprus

5 bedroom house in Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
3 Bedroom Bungalow , Office and two 1-bedroom Apartments ( open plan living room with kitche…
$708,384
8 bedroom House in Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
8 bedroom House
Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 693 m²
Luxury and beautifully presented eight bedroom villa, set within a charming double aspect pl…
$1,74M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Mesa Chorio, Cyprus We offer vil…
$463,408
8 bedroom House in Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
8 bedroom House
Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 830 m²
8 bedrooms Villa in Mesa Chorio, Paphos. Luxury villa with a fantastic panorama of the sea a…
$7,99M
8 bedroom House in Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
8 bedroom House
Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 693 m²
Beautifully built 8 bedroom villa in Mesa Chorio, Paphos, only 4.8km from the city center. T…
$1,83M
