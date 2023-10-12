Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a... in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Accessed via a shaded private courtyard, Hesperides sky-high glass walls fill the open space…
€1,26M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
A striking glass bridge leads you to your front door at Amalthia, a beautifully bright villa…
€2,10M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with village centre with boutique sto..., with sports ground with tennis academy in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with village centre with boutique sto..., with sports ground with tennis academy
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
As geometric on the inside as it is on the outside, Asteria's mezzanine levels create an imp…
€2,05M
Villa 3 room villa with parking covered, in a gated community, with property features coming soon in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with parking covered, in a gated community, with property features coming soon
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Property Specifications: Three-bedroom villa embodying an area of 151 square meters that hig…
€585,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€1,08M
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€840,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€755,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
Welcome to a boutique residential project nestled in the charming village of Peyia, near Paf…
€780,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
Welcome to a boutique residential project nestled in the charming village of Peyia, near Paf…
€750,000
Villa 5 room villa in Pano Akourdaleia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Pano Akourdaleia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 332 m²
Presenting a distinctive bungalow set on a generous 16,700 square meter plot, surrounded by …
€1,59M
Villa 5 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
This freshly renovated stone bungalow in Droushia village sets a new standard in eco-friendl…
€1,80M
Villa 2 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Welcome to this immaculate 2-bedroom house, ready for you to move in and enjoy the beauty of…
€425,500
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Paphos District, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
€359,000
Villa 3 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
The new residential project is nestled in the charming village of Tala, an upscale suburb ju…
€855,000
Villa 3 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
The new residential project is nestled in the charming village of Tala, an upscale suburb ju…
€810,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€545,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€525,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€535,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 226 m²
The Callisto residence is a modern ode to light. Dual aspect folding doors create a breeze-w…
€2,48M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€506,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€574,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€480,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 159 m²
Nestled within the picturesque village of Mandria, west of Pafos, lies a charming project th…
€410,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Nestled within the picturesque village of Mandria, west of Pafos, lies a charming project th…
€360,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Nestled within the picturesque village of Mandria, west of Pafos, lies a charming project th…
€360,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Nestled within the picturesque village of Mandria, west of Pafos, lies a charming project th…
€360,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Nestled within the picturesque village of Mandria, west of Pafos, lies a charming project th…
€315,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Nestled within the picturesque village of Mandria, west of Pafos, lies a charming project th…
€320,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Welcome to the recently renovated 3+1-bedroom villa, nestled in the most prestigious, serene…
€995,000
Villa 2 room villa in Kallepeia, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Nestled in the famous Minthis golf resort in Tsada area, not far from Pafos, you'll find a l…
€930,000

