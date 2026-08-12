Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos District
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
150
Peyia
303
Polis
8
Yeroskipou
208
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 383 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Premium Premium
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 14 m²
Kings Beach Villas Positioned in the highly desirable Tombs of the Kings neighbourhood, K…
$569,647
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 555 m²
This brand-new four-bedroom villa (plus office) is an off-plan development in the sought-aft…
$2,43M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 066 m²
Luxury 5-Bedroom Villa in Venus Rock, Kouklia, Paphos Set within the prestigious Venus Rock…
$4,56M
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
4 Bedroom Villa in Sea Caves Discover contemporary coastal living, an exclusive collection …
$1,42M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 066 m²
Luxury 5-Bedroom Villa in Venus Rock, Kouklia, Paphos Set within the prestigious Venus Rock…
$4,56M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Three-Bedroom Villa with Rooftop Terrace and Pool Option in Emba, Paphos This stylish three…
$970,470
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
These residences form a carefully designed collection of modern villas focused on space, com…
$2,59M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
These private villas represent a unique combination of luxury and nature, guaranteeing an un…
$1,51M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Petra is extremely spacious and light this 4 bedroom design maximises the view from every ro…
$3,12M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: A beautiful detached villa is now available in the attractive Aphrodite Hills area…
$1,65M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Project comprises of 20 private detached three and four bedroom villas with a large landscap…
$413,614
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
For sale: Spacious five-bedroom villa in Olivia III, Paphos. This elegant home offers genero…
$797,975
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mandria, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
The property is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful land…
$389,979
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This beautiful detached villa offers a comfortable life in a quiet area of Polis. …
$467,097
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 177 m²
Description of object: Pelagos Beachfront Residences, Villa No. 26 is a unique 3 bedroom vil…
$1,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mesogi, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mesogi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
For sale: This magnificent detached villa, currently under construction in the Garden, combi…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
This new project includes 34 individual villas and 26 townhouses located around a central gr…
$792,690
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This modern off-construction villa offers luxury living in the prestigious Sea Cav…
$1,90M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 447 m²
Exclusive 4-Bedroom Villa with Panoramic Sea Views – Lower Chloraka, Paphos This 4-bedroom v…
$2,31M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 243 m²
Set within one of the most prestigious and tranquil residential areas of Tsada, this excepti…
$2,66M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Description of object: Viewpoint Hills Villa No. 1271 is a modern state of the art luxury 3 …
$1,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 7 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
7-Bedroom Estate Villa – The Ultimate Mediterranean Retreat The 7-bedroom villa is the crown…
$3,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Experience modern living with a Mediterranean flair in these thoughtfully designed villas. E…
$931,721
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a villa at the planning stage with a modern design and thoughtful layout, an int…
$684,278
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a modern detached villa project with an internal area of 150m², located in the p…
$525,915
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 2
Aquamarine Coastal Villas — Exclusive Villa V11 on the Coastline in Paphos Unit Specifica…
$917,631
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
For sale: Elegant 4-bedroom villa in Santa Maria, Yeroskipou, Paphos. The main level include…
$1,17M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Contemporary 3-Bedroom Luxury Villas in Geroskipou – Modern Living Surrounded by Nature This…
$698,744
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Georgios Peyeias, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Georgios Peyeias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This villa under construction offers modern accommodation with a comfortable inter…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: This magnificent modern villa with a separate entrance is fully ready for occupanc…
$1,14M
Leave a request

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go