Houses for sale in Koili, Cyprus

7 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Koili, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Koili, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
A lovely four bedroom detached villa for sale located in Kamares, a very sought after locati…
$1,72M
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Koili, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Koili, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Cozy four bedroom villa located on the outskirts of Koili village which is approx 20 mins dr…
$914,744
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
House in Koili, Cyprus
House
Koili, Cyprus
The plot is located in Koili village, area of Paphos with proximity and easy access all amen…
$456,971
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Koili, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Koili, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Villa in Tala Kamares Village with Panoramic Uninterrupted sea views an a private New overfl…
$867,863
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Koili, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Koili, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Cozy four bedroom villa located on the outskirts of Koili village which is approx 20 mins dr…
$871,858
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Koili, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Koili, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Luxury 3 & 4-Bedroom Homes in Tala, Paphos Nestled in the scenic village of Tala, Paphos, t…
$793,585
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Koili, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Koili, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Charming stone bungalow in Coyley with mountain viewsSet in the serene embrace of nature, th…
$255,620
Properties features in Koili, Cyprus

