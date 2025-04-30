Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Paphos Municipality
188
Peyia
294
Polis
9
Chloraka
187
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
95 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Androlikou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
This four bedroom villa, which is located near to the Akamas Peninsula, provides privacy and…
$1,74M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province…
$415,686
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas close to all necessary infrastructure, Paphos, Cyprus We offer two…
$760,755
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Tsada, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
This opulently modern villa is situated in the breathtaking setting of the lovely hills of T…
$1,70M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paphos District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Through the grand entrance of this property, one enters the living area. Elegant in its deco…
$975,726
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury furnished villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view close to the beach, Pey…
$2,93M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Androlikou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
This exclusive beachfront property is situated in Cyprus, nestled near the captivating Akama…
$1,66M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kamares, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kamares, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
This exceptional villa stands out for its graceful stone arches and an exceptional position …
$1,07M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Empa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
This villa is meticulously designed with a blend of traditional stone and wood cladding that…
$505,677
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 353 m²
This Excellent luxurious private villas is situated at an exceptional town location of the p…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Nestled in Paphos, this villa is truly exceptional. The project is distinguished by its intr…
$2,17M
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Athanasios - Limassol pro…
$449,925
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Nestled on a hill in the southwestern region of Cyprus, this villa boasts a prime location w…
$1,47M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tremithousa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 267 m²
This private villa provides an unmatched living experience by combining luxury and nature in…
$1,20M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
This villa is located between the communities of Peyia and Kathikas, on the edge of the Akam…
$646,264
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Paphos District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Paphos District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
This beautiful villa offering fantastic views  to the Blue Mediterranean Sea.  The villa off…
$1,66M
Leave a request
House 12 bedrooms in Kamares, Cyprus
House 12 bedrooms
Kamares, Cyprus
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 990 m²
Nestled atop the hills with commanding views of the Mediterranean Sea, this villa is part of…
$12,55M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 490 m²
A sea-side two-storey villa with a swimming pool built on a large plot in Pegeia Municipalit…
$2,22M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Empa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
This villa is meticulously designed with a blend of traditional stone and wood cladding that…
$542,731
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Androlikou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
This three-bedroom villa will be meticulously crafted to exacting standards, utilizing only …
$1,31M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 403 m²
Nestled in Paphos, this 5-bedroom villa is truly exceptional. The project is distinguished b…
$2,70M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Pano Arodes, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pano Arodes, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 336 m²
In a captivating island setting, Celestial Sunset Villa is nestled just a quick 5-minute wal…
$2,40M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Mesa Chorio, Cyprus We offer vil…
$463,408
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with gardens close to the center of Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer villas wi…
$402,004
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex at 50 meters from the beach, Polis, Cyprus We offer modern houses with …
$502,247
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 333 m²
Nestled in one of the most sought-after coastal locations on the island, this property enjoy…
$3,91M
Leave a request
House in Paphos District, Cyprus
House
Paphos District, Cyprus
Area 1 000 m²
Luxury seafront villa for sale ith the covered area of 1000 meters located in luxurios proje…
$11,09M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 731 m²
Located in one of the most sought-after seafront locations on the island, this property offe…
$3,48M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
This one-of-a-kind development is distinguished by attractive modern architecture with roomy…
$670,241
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Kamares, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kamares, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Situated atop an advantageous hillside, this villa not only boasts magnificent vistas of the…
$937,247
Leave a request

Property types in Paphos District

villas
cottages
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go