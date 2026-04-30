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Houses for sale in Androlikou, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Androlikou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
Experience refined Mediterranean living in this beautifully designed coastal villa, where co…
$1,63M
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Androlikou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
Experience refined Mediterranean living in this beautifully designed coastal villa, where co…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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