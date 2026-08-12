Pool Houses for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

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Houses with pool for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
386
Peyia
519
Polis
28
Yeroskipou
331
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120 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 14 m²
Kings Beach Villas Positioned in the highly desirable Tombs of the Kings neighbourhood, K…
$569,647
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
For sale: Spacious five-bedroom villa in Olivia III, Paphos. This elegant home offers genero…
$797,975
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
For sale: Modern three-bedroom villa in Elysian Homes II with optional private pool. This el…
$792,108
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
For sale: Modern 3-bedroom apartment in the MITO Seaview complex, Paphos. This elegant resid…
$843,741
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 582 m²
For sale: 4-bedroom villa in Blue Horizon, Sea Caves area, Cyprus. A modern project by a …
$1,30M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Perched on the scenic hills of Peyia village, Stasis Estates’ eight-villa project, Peyia Pan…
$909,376
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
For sale: Elegant two-bedroom villa in Baia, Kato Paphos, just steps from the sea. This v…
$762,770
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 236 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom villa in Olivelia Homes, Geroskipou area, Paphos. A modern project wi…
$561,702
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 7 — 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, covered area 136.7 m², covered veranda 18 m², total cover…
$617,342
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 277 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom villa in Olivelia Homes, Geroskipou area, Paphos. A modern project wi…
$585,358
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
For sale: Luxurious five-bedroom residence with panoramic sea views in Sunset Breeze, Paphos…
$1,47M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Episkopi, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Episkopi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 369 m²
Almond Villa — Elegant Three-Bedroom Villa in Episkopi, Paphos The 3-bedroom Almond Villa o…
$580,879
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
For sale: Elegant three-bedroom residence in Olivia IV, Paphos. This stylish home offers mod…
$481,132
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Artemis Villas — Elegant Three-Bedroom Villa with Rooftop Garden, Pool, and Sea Views Thi…
$833,180
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 3 — 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, covered area 134.5 m², covered veranda 15 m², total area …
$640,638
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Argaka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Argaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 593 m²
Argaka Village 6 — Last Available Villa No. 2, Ready Home Near the Beach A premium 4-bedr…
$506,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
This 3-bedroom villa in Sea Caves Villas combines luxury living with natural beauty. Located…
$848,622
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom villa in the exclusive ORION VILLAS project, located in the …
$1,00M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Konia Panthea — Spacious Three-Bedroom Villa with Roof Garden and Panoramic Views This sp…
$692,361
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House in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
House
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Tucked within a coastal enclave in Paphos—just steps from both the shoreline and cultural la…
$1,02M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 11 — 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, covered area 134.5 m², covered veranda 12 m², total cove…
$652,286
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
For sale: Modern four-bedroom residence in Olivia III, Paphos. This spacious home offers com…
$680,626
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4 bedroom house in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
This tranquil villa is a rare beachfront residence located within a gated, low-density commu…
$3,35M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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3 bedroom house in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
🌅 Premium villa in Sea Caves, Paphos – sea, cliffs and absolute privacy💎 Bungalows 3 bedroom…
$687,350
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Villa in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Welcome to Amber Homes, premier project in Paphos, Cyprus. This exclusive development in Kis…
$600,116
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale: Modern 3-bedroom villa with 2 bathrooms in Fairview, Konia, Paphos. This elegant v…
$545,674
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4 bedroom house in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 344 m²
Number of floors 3
This elegant contemporary beachfront home is located within a secure, low-density enclave on…
$2,48M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 615 m²
Number of floors 2
Elite Residences — Spacious Four-Bedroom Villa with Premium Coastal Living The four-bedro…
$1,76M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Thrinia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thrinia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 362 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom villa in Tenera Homes, Geroskipou Hills, Paphos. A modern project off…
$928,290
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 166 m²
For sale: Modern three-bedroom villa at ZEUS Sea Caves, Paphos — offering stylish and comfor…
$1,82M
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Property types in Paphos District

villas
cottages
mansions
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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