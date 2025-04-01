Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in koinoteta times, Cyprus

4 bedroom house in Timi, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Timi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Luxury 4-bedroom bungalow in Timi, Paphos. This exceptional 4-bedroom bungalow in Timi, Paph…
$1,03M
6 bedroom house in Timi, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Timi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
6 bedroom beachfront villa is 400 sq.m. and it is surrounded by a plot 2300 sq.m. Immaculate…
$1,25M
5 bedroom house in Timi, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Timi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 404 m²
A luxury 5-bedroom house in Timi, Paphos, with a covered internal area of approximately 404 …
$899,103
3 bedroom house in Timi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Timi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
130 sq.m, 2 floors (upstairs and downstairs)... Upstairs: 3 bedrooms, wc & bathroom, small …
$324,984
Properties features in koinoteta times, Cyprus

