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Duplexes in Paphos District, Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
6
Tsada
3
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9 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 296 m²
Floor 13/16
It is the first and only complex in Paphos with high-rise buildings, located on the first li…
$4,68M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/2
This exquisite single-level residence captures the timeless charm of living, blending modern…
$982,388
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 273 m²
Floor 11/16
It is the first and only complex in Paphos with high-rise buildings, located on the first li…
$4,56M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
INVESTMENT BENEFITS Ezousa Suites are more than just a safe and secure investment, it is a c…
$1,01M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 288 m²
Floor 9/16
It is the first and only complex in Paphos with high-rise buildings, located on the first li…
$4,59M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/2
This exquisite single-level residence captures the timeless charm of living, blending modern…
$1,02M
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MySpace Real Estate
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
Two-Bedroom Apartment – Modern Comfort in the Heart of Universal, Paphos This elegant two-be…
$559,448
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 365 m²
An exceptional opportunity to own a spacious duplex apartment in one of the most prestigious…
$553,739
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 288 m²
Floor 9/16
It is the first and only complex in Paphos with high-rise buildings, located on the first li…
$4,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

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