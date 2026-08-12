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Townhouses for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
15
Peyia
4
Chloraka
3
Koinoteta Chloraka
3
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40 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Contemporary townhouse Designed for Luxury Coastal Living in Paphos Discover an exclusive c…
$611,931
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
For sale is a charming townhouse located in the sought-after area of Universal, perfect for …
$432,919
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3 bedroom townthouse in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
A residential complex with unique designs, harmoniously blending nature with modern architec…
$806,625
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TekceTekce
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Just steps from the coastline and moments away from the lively Tombs of the Kings area, this…
$347,016
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse with an additional guest toilet, located in a desir…
$395,835
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Two bedroom townhouse in a luxury complex in Konia Village. This fabulous residence belon…
$414,836
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Georgios Peyeias, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Georgios Peyeias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
For sale is a bright and spacious townhouse located on the ground floor in the charming area…
$330,945
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Just steps from the coastline and moments away from the lively Tombs of the Kings area, this…
$347,016
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Anarita, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Anarita, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a well-preserved townhouse in the secondary market in a quiet area of Anapita. This…
$314,745
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3 bedroom townthouse in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
For sale is a modern townhouse, which is currently under construction in one of the most sou…
$373,031
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3 bedroom townthouse in Anarita, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Anarita, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This cozy townhouse in Anarita offers a comfortable living area of 132 m2, ideal f…
$297,075
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Two bedroom townhouse in a luxury complex in Konia Village. This fabulous residence belon…
$414,836
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3 bedroom townthouse in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Modern 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse in a desirable complex in power Chloraka. Fully fur…
$391,789
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Empa, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
For sale: A beautiful, modern townhouse located in the peaceful area of Empa. This property …
$275,621
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3 bedroom townthouse in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
This ready-to-move-in 3-bedroom townhouse is designed for functional and comfortable living,…
$300,588
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3 bedroom townthouse in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
This is a resort designed with the comfort, rest and pleasure of a demanding property owner,…
$524,575
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
It is a resort that has been designed with the comfort, recreation and pleasure of the disce…
$371,865
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a well-maintained townhouse of the secondary market in the prestigious area of T…
$454,631
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Contemporary townhouse Designed for Luxury Coastal Living in Paphos Discover an exclusive c…
$611,931
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
It is a stylish residential complex consisting of 59 properties: spacious apartments with la…
$344,069
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3 bedroom townthouse in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: modern townhouse, under construction, in the prestigious area of Kato Paphos. This…
$571,203
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
This stunning 2-bedroom townhouse offers a seamless blend of traditional Cypriot architectur…
$450,882
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3 bedroom townthouse in Timi, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Timi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Set in the heart of the Cypriot countryside, this 3-bedroom townhouse in Anarita offers a pe…
$309,064
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
For sale: Modern townhouse, which is under construction in the prestigious area of Peia, Pei…
$334,562
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a charming townhouse with the right of resale of 84 m2, located in the popular a…
$308,916
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Empa, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
For sale: A beautiful, modern townhouse located in the peaceful area of Empa. This property …
$275,621
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
A residential complex with unique designs, harmoniously blending nature with modern architec…
$806,625
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Georgios Peyeias, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Georgios Peyeias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
For sale is a bright and spacious townhouse located on the ground floor in the charming area…
$330,945
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
clear Opisaniye Kompleks iz 7 zamechatel'nykh taunkhausov s obshchim basseynom, 2 spal'ny…
$198,690
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This modern townhouse under construction offers comfortable accommodation in the p…
$352,059
Leave a request

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

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with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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