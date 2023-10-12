Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Yeroskipou
23
Pafos
9
Chloraka
8
koinoteta chloraka
8
Polis Chrysochous
4
Tsada
3
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with public pool, with marble internal staircases, with landscaped gardens in Anarita, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with public pool, with marble internal staircases, with landscaped gardens
Anarita, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Property Specifications: Two bedrooms, a WC, and a bathroom are thoughtfully arranged for fu…
€199,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with public pool, with Gymnasium, with landscaped gardens in Polis, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with public pool, with Gymnasium, with landscaped gardens
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Facilities: Two large residents swimming pools equipped with sunbeds, parasols, and paved re…
€190,000
3 room townhouse with Double Glazing, with solar panels, with Landscaped Grounds in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with Double Glazing, with solar panels, with Landscaped Grounds
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Facilities: Oriented around 2 large outdoor residents' pools, a paved poolside patio and a l…
€250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with property features coming soon in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with property features coming soon
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
The Grove offers privacy and relaxation to residents and their families, providing the perfe…
€355,000
3 room townhouse with property features coming soon in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with property features coming soon
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Facilities: Large communal swimming pool enhances the property, promoting a sense of communi…
€500,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Double Glazing, with marble internal staircases, with water pressure system in Empa, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Double Glazing, with marble internal staircases, with water pressure system
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Facilities: Large residents swimming pool with terrace that overlooks landscaped gardens, cr…
€352,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 283 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€620,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 297 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€740,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Townhouse with furnishings
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
In an ideal position, this 2 bedroom maisonette is within walking distance to Polis town and…
€125,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€195,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 233 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€369,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 99 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€310,516
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kathikas, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€270,000
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€300,000
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€300,000
Townhouse 2 rooms with Bedrooms, with patio in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms with Bedrooms, with patio
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€300,000
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€310,000
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€315,000
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€310,000
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€305,000
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€305,000
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€300,000
Townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
This property is located in the most exclusive resort in Paphos, which has been designed to …
€318,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€245,000
Townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
This superb penthouse suite is a hidden treasure in the heart of Paphos town, situated in th…
€359,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Surrounded by orchards and ensconced within landscaped gardens, The complex comprises 26 pri…
€380,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
Surrounded by orchards and ensconced within landscaped gardens, The complex comprises 26 pri…
€350,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
Surrounded by orchards and ensconced within landscaped gardens, The Grove comprises 26 priva…
€350,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
Surrounded by orchards and ensconced within landscaped gardens, comprises 26 private three-b…
€350,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
Surrounded by orchards and ensconced within landscaped gardens, comprises 26 private three-b…
€515,000

