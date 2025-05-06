Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kamyanyets
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kamyanyets, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room house in Kamyanyets, Belarus
5 room house
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Lot 6394. Looking for a good investment in tourism that is not affected by external factors?…
$360,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go