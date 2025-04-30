Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Brest Region, Belarus

Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 178 m²
Object code 07025: We work from the owner! Buying this object you do not pay a commission!We…
$120,000
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 121 m²
Lot 8390. Sale of cottage for finishing on Berezovka! Just dial this number.The buyer does n…
$107,000
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 125 m²
For sale cottage 2023 p. in a picturesque place of the city of Brest. The house was built fo…
$112,000
Cottage in Cuhinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Cuhinicy, Belarus
Area 153 m²
We work from the owner! When buying this property, you don't pay commission agencies! Reside…
$250,000
Cottage in Cherni, Belarus
Cottage
Cherni, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Object code 07623: We work for the owner! Buying this object-- You're not paying the agency …
$148,000
Cottage in Mazury, Belarus
Cottage
Mazury, Belarus
Area 143 m²
Offered for sale a comfortable residential house in the suburbs of Kobrin (Mazuri). The hous…
$80,000
Cottage in Baranavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 418 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale an elite three-level brick cottage for a comfortable life. The cottage is located i…
$143,000
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 302 m²
Lot 8379. Cottage for comfortable living of a large family.Call for more detailed informatio…
$149,000
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 142 m²
Offered for sale a beautiful eco-friendly residential house in Scandinavian style on the str…
$234,000
Cottage in Baranavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 285 m²
Residential house in Baranovichi at Pushkin Street.The 2003 house was built. The total area …
$140,000
Cottage in Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Cottage
Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Area 110 m²
One-family apartment building for sale in the suburbs of Kobrin. The house was built in 2014…
$94,000
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 215 m²
Offered for sale a two-level cottage on Mir street in the city of Kobrin. House built in 201…
$155,000
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 173 m²
Offered for sale residential house on ooh Conifer in Kobrin. 2007 House buildings, total are…
$94,000
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 141 m²
Exclusive offer!!! An excellent residential house for sale in the Dubrovka microdistrict of …
$159,900
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 292 m²
Lot 8484. Sale of cottage on the street. Weather! Sign up to view the number in the ad. Look…
$214,000
Cottage in Muhavec, Belarus
Cottage
Muhavec, Belarus
Area 430 m²
We offer to buy a wonderful residential house with a fabulous estate in a uniquely beautiful…
$246,000
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 225 m²
Lot 7783. Sale of a cottage on the Rechitsa in Brest! Sign up to see this number. Features I…
$164,000
Cottage in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 149 m²
A luxurious two-storey cottage is for sale in Skoldychi. The house is completely ready for c…
$122,900
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 239 m²
For sale is a spacious comfortable cottage near the center of Kobrin. House built in 2006, t…
$141,000
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 159 m²
Object code 07425 : We work from the owner! Buying this property - you do not pay a commissi…
$190,000
