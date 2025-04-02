Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Batcynski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Batcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Batcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Batcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 2014 1st floor General.SNB - 75.7 sq.m., Genera…
$29,900
Leave a request
House in Batcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Batcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 125 m²
Residential building in the Kobrin district 2012 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 161.0 sq.m., total.…
$85,000
Leave a request
House in Pticefabrika, Belarus
House
Pticefabrika, Belarus
Area 82 m²
A single -apartment residential building is sold in a suburbs of Kobrin (Posticatric Posters…
$36,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Batcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes