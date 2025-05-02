Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus

7 properties total found
House in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 1968 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 76.4 sq.m., Gener…
$9,900
House in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Sale of a house in a village in the Kobrin district, Divinsky s/s 190736Zhila house in the K…
$5,900
House in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Sale of a house in a village in the Kobrin district, Divinsky s/s 201485Zhiloy house in the …
$7,500
House in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 1995 1st floor, attic, ground floor. General.SN…
$29,000
House in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kobrinsky district, Divinsky s/s 200622Zhila house in …
$11,000
House in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 265 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 1994 2nd floor. General.SNB - 327.1 sq.m., tota…
$22,000
House in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 96 m²
Residential building in Kobrinsky district. 1980 1st floor. General SNB- 107.2 sq.m, total.-…
$31,000
