  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Oltusski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
House in Oltus, Belarus
House
Oltus, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Lot 7481. Call for more detailed information You can buy a house with all communications in …
$19,900
House in Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 52.0 sq.m., General. …
$31,900
House in Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 106 m²
Residential building in the Maloritsky district. 1993 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 122.5 sq.m., t…
$8,000
House in Lanskaya, Belarus
House
Lanskaya, Belarus
Area 77 m²
Lot 3471. House for sale in Lanskaya Maloritsky district Sign up for viewing by number in th…
$3,700
House in Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1946 1 floor General.SNB - 49.7 sq.m., General…
$19,900
Properties features in Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
