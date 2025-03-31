Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. carnianski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in carnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in carniany, Belarus
House
carniany, Belarus
Area 57 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 77.9 sq.m., total. - …
$15,000
House in carniany, Belarus
House
carniany, Belarus
Area 124 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1991 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 123.9 sq.m., General. - 1…
$36,500
House in carniany, Belarus
House
carniany, Belarus
Area 126 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1996 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 135.6 sq.…
$35,500
Properties features in carnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

