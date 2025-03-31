Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Voucynski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Voucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Voucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Voucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1946 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 81.4 sq.m., t…
$34,000
Leave a request
House in Voucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Voucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1973.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 50.8 sq.m, t…
$4,000
Leave a request
House in Voucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Voucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1976 1st floor. General SNB- 61.8 sq.m, tota…
$12,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Voucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes