  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Vysokaye
  Residential
  House

Houses for sale in Vysokaye, Belarus

11 properties total found
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 161 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1994 2nd floor. General.SNB - 474.1 sq.m., total. …
$65,000
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1945 1st floor. General.SNB - 73.1 sq.m., total. -…
$11,500
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 194 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kamenetsky district, the city of Vysokoye 190323Zhiloy…
$69,000
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 150 m²
Residential building in Kamenetsky r-not. 2015 year.p. 2 floors. Total.SNB - 153.1 square me…
$175,000
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 244 m²
LOT 0888. A solid residential building in the city of Vysokoe 2003. Total pl. 244.2 m2, resi…
$75,000
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 156 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kamenetsky district, Vysokoye 193803Zhiloy house in Kamene…
$75,000
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 152 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. Until 1940.P. Reconstruction of 2008. 1 floo…
$67,000
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 130 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1st floor. General SNB- 130.9 sq.m, total.- …
$61,900
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kamenetsky district, Vysokoye 193790Zhiloy house in Kamene…
$20,000
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 2005 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 110.9 sq.m., general…
$67,000
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1955 1st floor. General SNB- 56.9 sq.m, tota…
$11,800
