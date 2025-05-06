Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Malaryta
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Malaryta, Belarus

7 properties total found
House in Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
Area 229 m²
House for clean decoration in.Little one. 2018 year.p. 1st floor.attic. Total.SNB - 228.8 sq…
$49,000
House in Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
Area 112 m²
An apartment building in Malorita. 1987 1 floor General.SNB - 111.5 sq.m., General. - 111.5 …
$40,000
House in Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
Area 151 m²
A box of an apartment building in Malorita. 2023 1st floor. General. - 150.9 sq.m., Kuh. - 1…
$48,200
House in Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
Area 176 m²
An apartment building in Malorita. 2003 2 floors, basement floor. General.SNB - 261.9 sq.m.,…
$65,000
House in Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
Area 133 m²
Residential building in Malothy. 2017.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 138.2 sq.m, total.- 132.5 s…
$115,000
House in Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Residential building in.Little one. 1962.p., reconstruction 2020. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 70.…
$59,000
House in Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
Area 136 m²
Sale of a residential building in Malorita district, Malorita 183443The residential building…
$69,000
