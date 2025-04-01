Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Recycki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
House in Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kamenetsky district, Rechitsky s/s 180397Zhila house i…
$48,900
Leave a request
House in Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
A box of a residential building in Kamenetsky district. 1st floor. General.SNB ~ 63.6 sq.m.,…
$39,900
Leave a request
House in Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Sale of a house in a village in the Kamenetsky district, Rechitsky s/s 193932Zhila house in …
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 21 m²
Garden house in Kamenetsk district. 2001 year.p. 1st floor, attic. Total.SNB - 21.3 square m…
$12,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes