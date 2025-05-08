Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Tamasouski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Tamasouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Tamasouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1946.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 50.9 sq.m, total…
$2,900
House in Tamasouka, Belarus
House
Tamasouka, Belarus
Area 81 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1938 1st floor General.SNB - 81.3 sq.m., General. - 81.…
$8,500
House in Tamasouka, Belarus
House
Tamasouka, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1969 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 68.1 sq.m., General. - 50…
$18,600
House in Tamasouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Tamasouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1957 1 floor General.SNB - 47.5 sq.m., General. - 47.5 …
$8,500
House in Tamasouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Tamasouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1st floor. General SNB- 85.5 sq.m, total.- 85.5 …
$6,000
House in Tamasouka, Belarus
House
Tamasouka, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1963 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 63.8 sq.m., General. - 62…
$19,000
House in Tamasouka, Belarus
House
Tamasouka, Belarus
Area 20 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1969.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 71.5 sq.m, total…
$7,400
House in Tamasouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Tamasouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Residential house in Brest R-N.1 floor. General.SNB - 75.3 sq.m., General. - 63.1 sq.m., liv…
$9,700
House in Tamasouka, Belarus
House
Tamasouka, Belarus
Area 134 m²
A box of a residential building in Brest district. 1993.p. 1st floor, attic, basement. Total…
$6,900
House in Tamasouka, Belarus
House
Tamasouka, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1989.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 169.8 sq.m, tota…
$60,000
